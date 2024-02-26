Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Sempra by 93.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,607,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,423,000 after buying an additional 1,745,776 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 110.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Sempra by 97.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 112.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 62,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 769.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

