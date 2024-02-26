Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

