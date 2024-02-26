Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

