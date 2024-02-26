Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,927 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

FPEI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

