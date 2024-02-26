Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 229,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 703,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 890.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $31.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

