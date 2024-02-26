Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TD opened at $60.44 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

