JMP Securities Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $150.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Churchill Downs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

CHDN stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.04. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 104.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after purchasing an additional 916,516 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 91.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 67.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

