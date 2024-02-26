John Kuhlow Sells 3,500 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.42. 304,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,939,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

