John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 411 shares.The stock last traded at $33.16 and had previously closed at $33.08.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

