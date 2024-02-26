Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,647 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.