JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $128.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

