JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($32.74) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.
CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.52) to GBX 2,400 ($30.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,371 ($29.85).
Compass Group Stock Performance
In other Compass Group news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). In other news, insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.37), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,672.25). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 579 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($25.81), for a total value of £11,869.50 ($14,945.23). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
