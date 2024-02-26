JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 41 ($0.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LLOY traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 45.56 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 175,696,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,229,641. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($566,607.91). In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($566,607.91). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

