JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to “Neutral”

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

GAP Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

GPS opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $591,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $591,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,876,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,219,503 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

