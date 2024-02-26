JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of JPEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,618. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

