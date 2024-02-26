K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.50. 407,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 402,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.04.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

