Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) vs. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Financial Analysis

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18% Kennedy-Wilson -55.65% -16.94% -2.68%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kennedy-Wilson pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennedy-Wilson pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kennedy-Wilson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Kennedy-Wilson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 133.95 $316.60 million $4.46 7.88 Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.31 -$303.80 million ($2.46) -3.80

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kennedy-Wilson. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Kennedy-Wilson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is also involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

