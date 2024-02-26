Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,992. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

