Kevin Rendino Acquires 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $16,734.44.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $9,509.88.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.18 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 180 Degree Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.