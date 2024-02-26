Kevin Rendino Acquires 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,529.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $16,734.44.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $9,509.88.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $4.18 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
