Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after buying an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

