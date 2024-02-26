Klaviyo (KVYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Klaviyo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $28.59 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVYO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.