Klaviyo (KVYO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Klaviyo to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $28.59 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVYO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.