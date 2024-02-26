Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.81. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

