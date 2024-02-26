Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kyndryl by 28.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,336 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kyndryl by 11.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 429,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.8 %

KD traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.