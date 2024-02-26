Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

