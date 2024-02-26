Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEGN. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.