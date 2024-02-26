Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.21% of Leidos worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

