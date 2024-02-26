Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.4% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.23. 1,795,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,477,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lemonade by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

