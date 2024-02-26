Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 198,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $92,196,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,843,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after buying an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $34,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

