Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Boosted by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 767,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

