Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report report published on Thursday.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

