Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $73.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.