LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 112,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 421,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXU

LSB Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,538,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.