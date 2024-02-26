Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $995.08 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

LKNCY stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.