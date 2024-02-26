Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Earnings Results

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $995.08 million for the quarter.
Luckin Coffee Stock Performance
LKNCY stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
