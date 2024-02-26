Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,637 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $14.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $472.56. 341,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,206. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

