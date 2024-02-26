Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,854 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

