MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $20.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MAG Silver Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MAG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.16.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Featured Stories
