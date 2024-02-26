MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $20.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MAG Silver by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $891.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.16.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.