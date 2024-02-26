Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.95. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 7,855 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $29,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

