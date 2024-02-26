Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Position Lowered by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254,187 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 8.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MX traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.55. 116,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

