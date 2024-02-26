Maiar DEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $61,139.94 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $35.11 million and $61,139.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00016081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00015126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,621.32 or 0.99999375 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00194716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000807 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,860.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

