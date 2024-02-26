Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.