Manta Network (MANTA) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $748.89 million and $176.36 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.98501358 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $159,096,489.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

