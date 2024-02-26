Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

