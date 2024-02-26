Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 30.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 162,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 110.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

