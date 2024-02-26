Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
