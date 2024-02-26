Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.18.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 71.95% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

