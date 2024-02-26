Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VAC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE VAC opened at $94.86 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

