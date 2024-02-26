Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.11. The company had a trading volume of 926,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,133. The company has a market capitalization of $442.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $475.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

