Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.08. 1,293,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,976. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

