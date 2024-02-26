Mather Group LLC. Has $39.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.73 and a 200 day moving average of $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

