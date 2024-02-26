Mather Group LLC. Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,010,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 31,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total value of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.83, for a total value of $16,298,804.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $405,187,103. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $483.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,079,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

