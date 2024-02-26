Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,991 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.93. 742,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

